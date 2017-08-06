Italdesign Zerouno Sold Out, But A Roadster May Follow

Were you procrastinating on placing your order for an Italdesign Zerouno? Well we're sorry to tell you that your chance has passed. But don't worry, because there'll be more to come.
The Zerouno is the first product from the Automobili Speciali division of Italdesign, the carrozzeria started by the celebrated designer Giorgetto Giugiaro and today part of the Volkswagen Group. Italdesign unveiled the Zerouno at the Geneva Motor Show a few months ago, featuring entirely original bodywork and the beating heart of the Lamborghini Huracan and Audi R8: a 5.2-liter V10 rated at 610 horsepower.
Despite a seven-figure price tag, Italdesign has sold all five of the examples it will make. And it's celebrating the achievement by bringing the second example to Pebble Beach later this month. Unlike the first, Tricolore-striped white example we saw in Geneva, this one's done up in a deep shape of red with bare carbon-fiber trim and a rather racy rear wing and fin combination. Just like the three that will follow, it was built to its customer's exact specifications.
“The Ultra-Limited Series Production is an important service we integrated in our service portfolio,” said Italdesign CEO Jörg Astalosch. “Its composed by a fully integrated approach from Design, Engineering and Production for small volume series vehicles, in a turnkey competence. We wanted to demonstrate with the Zerouno project that we are listening to our customers and what Italdesign is capable to do.”
So now that all five are sold out, what comes next from Italdesign? Well first it will need to build the remaining three, and you can bet there'll be more bespoke hypercars like this to follow in the coming years. But in between, the company says it's evaluating the possibility of a roadster version of the Zerouno. So if you're interested, you'd better get in touch before that entire run sells out, too.