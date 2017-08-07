Jaguar Makes Art With The F-Type SVR's Exhaust

There’s no doubt that the exhaust note of the Jaguar F-Type SVR is one of the craziest of any car on sale, but can that growl also be used to make art?
Well, engineers at the British marque recently set about answering that question by placing an F-Type SVR in an anechoic chamber (a room that doesn’t echo) to see the complex patterns which the sound frequencies of the sports car can create.
For science nerds, this is a really cool way of showing how sound frequencies work and for those without the slightest interest in science, the video below is a great way to experience the power of sound and how it can create some remarkable pieces of art.
As a reminder, the F-Type SVR is powered by a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 engine with 575 hp and more cracks and pops than just about any other car produced.