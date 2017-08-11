Jaguar XE SV Project 8 Coming To Monterey Car Week

Jaguar's 600 PS XE SV Project 8 is finally heading to North America after making its public debut at Goodwood.
This car is JLR SVO's latest performance creation, and thanks to its 600 PS (592 HP), it will do 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) in 3.3 seconds and max out at no less than 200 mph (321 km/h).
Monterey Car Week visitors will first see the car on August 17 at Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca, followed by an appearance the following day at The Quail and at Cannery Row.
"Project 8 is the most extreme performance Jaguar ever and the second Collector’s Edition vehicle from SVO," said JLR SVO exec, John Edwards. "Our team of engineers and designers are excited to showcase this special vehicle to prospective clients and enthusiasts in North America, where we so many of our valued clients are based."
The two cars being showcased in Monterey will be different, where on one hand you've got the Velocity Blue one with four seats (representative of what U.S buyers will be able to own), and another one finished in Valencia Orange, which features an optional two-seat Track Pack (not available in the U.S).
Other models to be showcased by Jaguar Land Rover will be the Range Rover Sport SVR, the F-Type SVR, the Range Rover Velar as well as a $200,000 Range Rover SVAutobiography LWB.