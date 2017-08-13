Jaguar XF Sportbrake Reaching US Dealers In November

Have you been waiting patiently to get your American hands on a new Jaguar XF Sportbrake? Well your patience will soon be rewarded.
AutoGuide reports that, following a debut next month, the British wagon will reach dealers in North America starting in November. Pricing starts at $70,450 (plus $995 destination), however initial deliveries are expected to be comprised principally of the First Edition priced from $72,100.
The wagon version of Jaguar's rival to the BMW 5 Series, Mercedes E-Class, et al will come exclusively with the 3.0-liter supercharged V6 driving 380 horsepower to all four wheels. Additional engine options may arrive later: the sedan version is also available in the United States with a 2.0-liter turbo four in numerous specs and configurations – gasoline or diesel, driving the rear wheels or all four.
This will mark the first time that Jaguar will bring the XF Sportbrake to North America, after the previous version was kept away. The automaker offered the Sportwagon version of the X-Type (which preceded the compact XE) in America, but didn't find many buyers. In the end, the biggest competitor to the XF Sportbrake may very well be Jaguar's own F-Pace crossover, which offers marginally more cargo space and that wider array of engines... for less money: the F-Pace starts at $42,065, and reaches $59,775 in S AWD spec comparable to the XF Sportbrake's with the 380-hp supercharged V6.