Japanese Ad Previews The 2018 Nissan Leaf's Autonomous Tech

Just a few hours after a Nissan employee published photos of the 2018 Leaf, the Japanese automaker has previewed some of the hatchback’s semi-autonomous driving systems in a new commercial.
Released in Japan, the advertisement offers a number of momentary glimpses of the latest-generation Leaf which start with a look at its sleek silhouette and then provide a glimpse of the digital gauge cluster which seems to include a number of configurable display modes. Among these modes include a dial that displays how much engine power is being used at a given time while another displays the amount of charge left in the battery.
Finally, the clip offers a look at the Leaf’s use of Nissan’s ProPilot Park system. Set to be offered exclusively in Japan and Europe (at least initially), the system allows the new EV to park itself.
Stay tuned for more details about the 2018 Leaf as its September 6 premiere edges closer.