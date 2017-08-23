Jeep's Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Is One Quick SOB

While driving-impression reviews are still under embargo until August 30th, the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk certainly looks and sounds like it might be worth its sticker price.
Earlier this month, we found out that in order to park Jeep's flagship Grand Cherokee model in your driveway permanently, means parting with upwards of $86,995.
Of course, that's before you start piling on options, which can be quite costly as shown here by the guys from TheFastLaneCar. As equipped, this particular Trackhawk model costs no less than $99,965.
That does sound like a lot of money for a Jeep product, but on the other hand, if you're simply interested in performance, the base price of $86,995 means you're still buying a 3.5-second zero to 60 time for way less than what you'd spend on a BMW X5M ($100,700) or a Porsche Cayenne Turbo ($118,100).
Powering the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is a 6.2-liter V8 engine, pushing down 707 HP, considerably more than its main European rivals. Jeep says that their product will hit 60 mph (96 km/h) in 3.5 seconds, and cover a standing 1/4 mile in 11.6 seconds at 116 mph (186 km/h).
Standard features include 20" alloys, large Brembo brakes, the five drive-mode Selec-Track system with adaptive Bilstein dampers, a limited slip differential and plenty more.