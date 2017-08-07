Jeremy Clarkson Hospitalized With Severe Pneumonia

Jeremy Clarkson has been hospitalized with severe pneumonia while being on holiday in Spain.
The Grand Tour presenter was on a break from filming the new series when he revealed he was sick with a picture on his Instagram profile.
"Jeremy Clarkson was admitted to hospital on Friday morning during a family holiday in Spain, and is being treated for pneumonia", a spokeswoman for the Amazon show said.
The health scare didn’t prevent Jezza however from making fun of his co-host James May, posting a picture of Captain Slow with his hair standing on and the caption: “The only functioning member of the Grand Tour team right now. God help us.” It’s been only two months since Richard Hammond crashed at the wheel of a Rimac Concept One and had to be airlifted to a hospital.
Clarkson also posted a message on DriveTribe, thanking everyone for the wishes. “Thanks for all the good wishes. And to keep you up to date, I'll be out of action for quite some time apparently. It's really really annoying because I've never had one day off work since I started in 1978,” he wrote.
Get well soon Jeremy.