Jeremy Clarkson Says He Almost Died From Pneumonia

Last week, Jeremy Clarkson revealed he’d been hospitalized with pneumonia during a Spanish holiday. In his latest Sunday Times column, the outspoken presenter says he almost died because of the illness.
Clarkson says he only went to the doctor after “spasming” in bed for three nights and after a number of tests were done at the hospital, he was told just how bad things were.
“A healthy person’s CRP should be five,” said Mark Spitz [the doctor]. “Yours is 337,” Clarkson recounts.
“I had no idea at the time what a CRP was — it turns out to be something your body makes more of when you have an infection — but 337 sounded a lot. “If you don’t do as I say,” he added, “you will die.”
At the time, The Grand Tour host maintained his characteristic humor, posting an Instagram picture that James May was “the only functioning member of the Grand Tour” following Richard Hammond’s Rimac Concept_One crash two months ago.
Clarkson’s entire tail of the ordeal is well worth a read in full and can be found in the link above.