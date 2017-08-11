John Cena Showcases His Manual Ferrari F430 Spider

Many celebrities purchase supercars and other exotics purely to flaunt their wealth but as we’ve learnt, professional wrestler John Cena isn’t like that, as he appears to be a genuine car enthusiast.
In the latest episode of his YouTube show ‘Auto Geek’, Cena shows off a particularly special piece from his impressive collection, a 2007 Ferrari F430 Spider which, as the title says, is fitted with the desirable six-speed gated manual transmission.
Cena states that the F430 was the final car Ferrari offered with a stick shift but that isn’t true, although it was the last mid-engine V8 manual from the firm.
The last car Ferrari delivered with a manual was a Ferrari 599 GTB and the last model it offered with a gated shifter was the California but, only two were ever built.
Nevertheless, it is very obvious that Cena loves his F430 Spider and is well aware of how special the manual gearbox makes it, particularly since some speculate that 95 per cent of all F430s have the F1 transmission.