Join A Quad-Turbo Mazda RX-7 IMSA On Hot Laps Around Laguna Seca

With the exception of a V12-powered Formula One car, few four-wheeled machines sound as good as a Mazda race car with a quad-rotor engine.
Over the weekend, some of the world’s most remarkable race cars hit Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca as part of Monterey Car Week and among them was Joel Miller’s 600 hp, 1991 Mazda RX-7 GTO IMSA.
One of just two units built, the car’s powerplant is effectively two RX-7 production engines stacked on top of each other, a creation that results in a scream so addictive you’ll be yearning for more even after watching the 14-minute video below.
Mazda suspended its GTO program at the end of 1991 but in the ensuing years, the two RX-7 GTOs claimed multiple race victories in IMSA competition and one of them even competed in the 1994 24 Hours of Le Mans, coming home second in its class and 15th overall.