Joker-Inspired BMW i8 Is A Real Head Turner

As wraps have become increasingly popular in recent years, it has become less common to see expert painters applying their handy work to cars, especially those of the more exotic variety. The BMW i8 you’re looking at could start to change things.
Created by artist Rene Turrek, this i8 had its original paint removed and replaced by a complex design inspired by the Joker, most recently played by Jared Leto in Suicide Squad.
The design is dominated by a portrait of the Joker draped across the hood and joined by a mixture of bright green, red, black and white elements. The joker’s evil laugh also adorns much of the exterior and many of the key areas, include the hood and side panels, combine brightly-colored LED fixtures which can be turned on and off via a remote control.
The car used by the Joker in Suicide Squad is a chrome pink Vaydor, a curious kit car based around the Infiniti G35. Warner Bros is allegedly working on Suicide Squad 2 and if it comes to fruition, this i8 would be the Joker’s perfect new ride.