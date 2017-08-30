Jon Sibal's Toyota 86 Begs For More Power

This aggresively sculpted Toyota 86 is the work of digital illustrator and tuning, partner Jon Sibal who decided that the affordable Japanese sports car would look its best with a custom body kit.
We cannot argue with Jon Sibal's artwork, which comprises of generously sized bumpers on both ends, new side skirts, beefed up fenders, wide rims wrapped in slick tires, and projector headlights with red lighting that complete its look.
There is little doubt that this Toyota 86 would conquer the hearts of many street / boy racers, but in order to appeal to more gearheads, it would need more power.
There are many ways to achieve this, but we reckon the tune that surpassed all was when a professional racing driver dropped a 4.5-liter naturally aspirated V8 lump from a Ferrari 458 inside his 86. The result was simply stunning, as the small sports car surpassed its original purpose becoming a supercar slayer, on paper at least.
So, what would you do to your Toyota 86 if you had a gigantic budget at your disposal?