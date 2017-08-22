Ken Block Defies Gravity In Terrakhana: The Ultimate Dirt Playground

Ken Block and Pennzoil have teamed up to release a new video called "Terrakhana: The Ultimate Dirt Playground."
Filmed in Utah, the clip shows Block pushing his Ford Fiesta ST RX43 to the limit in what is essentially an off-road version of Gymkhana.
While the clip is pretty self explanatory, we see Block do some pretty insane stunts that seem to defy the laws of gravity. Most notably, the car climbs up a steep sand embankment before making a U-turn and returning to the ground.
Block then accelerates deeper into the desert, where he comes across some massive sand dunes. After climbing the dunes, Block launches the car off their peak and catches several seconds of air before crashing back down on the ground.
A short time later, Block stirs up some massive rooster tails before climbing a steep rock and sand formation and coming perilously close to the edge.
As a refresher, the Fiesta ST RX43 is powered by a specially-develop 2.0-liter four-cylinder EcoBoost engine that develops 600 hp (447 kW) and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque. It is connected to a six-speed sequential transmission and an all-wheel drive system that enables the car to rocket from 0-60 mph in less than two seconds.