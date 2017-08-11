Ken Block's Wildest Creations Arrive In Forza Horizon 3

A new car pack has just been announced for Forza Horizon 3 and it includes some of Ken Block’s most famous creations.
Kicking things off is the Hoonicorn V2, Block’s latest Gymkhana car created to film a new generation of his drifting films, starting at the famed Pikes Peak. Unlike the original Hoonicorn which was naturally-aspirated and had 845 hp, the V2 has seen the 6.7-liter V8 engine be joined by a pair of turbochargers and methanol fuel, resulting in 1,400 hp.
Alongside this wild creation, Forza Horizon 3 also includes Block’s 1978 Ford Escort RS rally car as well as a number of other vehicles from the Hoonigan brand. Among them are a 1992 Mazda RX-7, a 1979 Chevrolet K5 Blazer, 1972 Chevrolet Nova, 1955 Chevy Bel Air and an RWB 1991 Porsche 911.
When Forza Motorsport 7 arrives this fall, the Hoonigan Car Park will also be available for it.