Ken Okuyama's Kode 0 Is A Wedge-Shaped Lamborghini Aventador

Ken Okuyama has unveiled his new Kode 0 at The Quail Motorsports Gathering.
Billed as a follow up to the Kode 57, the Kode 0 is a retro-inspired supercar which was envisioned to capture the spirit of automotive design in the 1970's. In particular, the car pays tribute to Marcello Gandini who penned classics such as the Lancia Stratos Zero, Lamborghini Countach, and Ferrari Moduro.
Based on the Lamborghini Aventador, the model features a “one motion” design that gives the car a wedge-shaped appearance. The vehicle also has a front splitter, LED headlights and 20- / 21-inch forged alloy wheels with Pirelli P-Zero tires. The unique styling continues at the rear as the Kode 0 has been equipped with a triangular-shaped quadruple exhaust system which is flanked by a massive diffuser.
The car's distinctive carbon fiber body work combines Lamborghini's carbon fiber monocoque chassis to create a relatively lightweight supercar. Okuyama says the model weighs 1,550 kg (3,417 lbs) which means it is lighter than the base vehicle.
Power is provided by a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine that develops 700 PS (515 kW) and 690 Nm (507 lb-ft) of torque. It is connected to a seven-speed ISR transmission which enables the standard Aventador to accelerate from 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in just 2.9 seconds.