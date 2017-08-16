Ken Okuyama's One-Off Kode 0 Supercar Surfaces Ahead Of Pebble Beach

The Kode 0 name might not tell you something - unless you've read our previous coverage of the story earlier this week, but Ken Okuyama should.
He is the man who helped create some iconic exotic vehicles, such as the Ferrari Enzo, and he is now getting ready to drop the veils off his second one-off project, after last year's Kode57.
This is known as the Kode 0, and as previewed on the designer's Facebook page, it could remind some of the defunct Lamborghini Gallardo. However, that's not what he intended, as the supercar should remind enthusiasts of the 1970s, when the Lamborghini Countach and Lancia Stratos Zero appeared.
"This project is one that embodies the modern, simple, and timeless themes of Japan's only carrozzeria - Ken Okuyama. The Kode 0 brings together Okuyama's stylish penmanship with a mid-engine V12, in a carbon fiber monocoque", writes the magazine shared by the famous car designer on social media.
Ken Okuyama will unveil his new supercar this Friday, at The Quail, and over the weekend, it will be displayed at the 2017 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance.