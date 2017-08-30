Kia's New Shooting Brake Concept Car Previews Next-Gen Cee'd

Kia's designers have worked around the clock to make sure that the new concept car will be ready for its 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show premiere.
The as-of-yet-unnamed study came to life at the brand's design center in Frankfurt, 500 meters (1,640 feet) from where it will be unveiled, and serves as a preview for the next generation Cee'd.
Moreover, it also presents a new body type for Kia: "extended hot hatch", which apparently combines the best out of both worlds, by being longer than the usual hatchback, and slightly shorter than a compact estate.
Not much else is known about it so far, but the teaser image that accompanies the short press release reveals its sexy styling, highlighted by the short overhangs, raked roof, large wheel arches, rear light strip, missing side mirrors, and what appear to be frameless side windows, and B pillars incorporated into the doors.
"The concept presents a new body type for Kia. The extended hot hatch styling retains the athleticism of the current Pro_Cee’d model, while combining its striking visual presence with a dash of real-world versatility. Reworked and reimagined for a new generation of driver, it puts forward a bold vision for a potential member of the next-generation Cee’d family", says Kia.
It's unknown when Kia will drop the veil off the next generation Cee'd, but prototypes continue to be spied on public roads, revealing an entirely new cabin, and a sportier styling.