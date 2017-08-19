Koenigsegg One:1 Turns Into An Apocalyptic Off-Roader

Koenigsegg’s One:1 hypercar is among the most over-the-top cars launched in the past few years but to the crazy mind of Yasid Design, it is a little too restrained.
Enter what can only be described as an apocalyptic Koenigsegg that’s taken an unhealthy dose of steroids, is ready to cross a desert and capable enough to smash production car lap records.
The changes start at the rear and include a huge rear wing which is even more absurd than the wing of the ‘regular’ One:1. Next, the exhausts of the McLaren P1 GTR have been fitted as have a set of aggressively flared wheel arches much bolder than those produced by Liberty Walk.
Pair these bodywork modifications with a set of off-road tires, jerrycans full of fuel and a stupendously low ride height and you have a creation that Koenigsegg itself would never dare of making a reality.
PHOTO GALLERY
