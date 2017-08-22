Lamborghini Highlights Its Lineup At Pebble Beach

Lamborghini used Monterey Car Week to introduce three models that highlight its Ad Personam program.
First up, the company showcased a bespoke Aventador S which featured a vibrant orange exterior with an exposed carbon fiber roof and matte titanium wheels. The car was also equipped with a Nero Ade leather and Alcantara interior with contrasting orange accents.
Of course, the model also had a transparent engine cover which provided onlookers with a glimpse of its 6.5-liter V12 that develops 740 PS (544 kW) and 690 Nm (507 lb-ft) of torque. It allows the coupe to accelerate from 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in 2.9 seconds before hitting a top speed of 350 km/h (217 mph).
The 640 PS (470 kW) Huracán Performante celebrated its success on the Nürburgring Nordschleife by donning a green Verde Hydra exterior in a nod to the "green hell." The car also featured Narvi bronze wheels and bronze accents on the front bumper.
Last but not least, Lamborghini displayed a rear-wheel drive Huracán Spyder which had a Grigio Astarte exterior which was contrasted by gloss black Giano wheels. Drivers also found a Nero Ade leather interior with contrasting Terra Emilia brown accents.