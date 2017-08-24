Lamborghini Reportedly Developing 1000 HP Aventador Successor And A Huracan Safari

Lamborghini is a roll thanks to models such as the Aventador and Huracán and that trend is expected to continue once the Urus goes on sale next year.
Expected to double the company's annual sales, the Urus will likely become the brand's best selling vehicle. Thankfully, it won't steal focus away from the company's sports car lineup as a handful of new models are on the horizon.
According to Automobile Magazine, Lamborghini is preparing to launch at least seven new Huracán variants including a Barchetta and Speedster as well as a Superleggera and SV. There's also word of a Huracán Targa and a GT3 Stradale.
If that's not enough variety, prepare for something even wilder: the Huracán Safari. According to the publication, the model will feature "all-terrain body protection panels," larger wheel arches, and a height-adjustable suspension. We can also expect all-wheel drive and a four-wheel steering system.
These models will be followed by an Aventador successor which is rumored to arrive in 2020. Set to become even more powerful, the car will reportedly be equipped with a naturally-aspirated 7.0-liter V12 engine that develops around 800 hp (596 kW).
Drivers looking for something more extreme could be rewarded with a range-topping model that has two electric motors powering the front wheels. This could give the car a combined output in excess of 1,000 hp (745 kW) and 885 lb-ft of (1,198 Nm) torque.
If that's too insane for your tastes, Lamborghini may offer a tamer plug-in hybrid variant with a V8 engine. The model is slated to develop around 700 hp (521 kW).
A few years later a Huracán replacement is expected with a Porsche-sourced 4.0-liter V8 engine. The base model could have around 650 hp (484 kW) while more extreme versions may pack more than 900 hp (671 kW).