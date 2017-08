Lamborghini's New Smartphone Will Set You Back $2,450

VIDEO

If you want to tell your friends that you own a Lamborghini but don't have the money for one of the Raging Bull's cars, we have the solution for you.Dubbed the Alpha–One, it isn't car related at all and is instead a smartphone from Tonino Lamborghini, the Italian automaker's creator of lifestyle products that was founded by the son of Ferruccio Lamborghini , Tonino.With a price about three times the leading smartphones , one might expect the Alpha-One to leave rivals in the dust, just like a Lamborghini does to a BMW. However, according to The Verge , most of that asking price is simply for the Lamborghini name, not because the Alpha-One features any kind of previously unseen technology.For those that are interested in the specs, here's the run down. It has a 5.5-inch WQHD display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor, 4GB of RAM with expandable storage, a 20-megapixel rear camera, 8-megapixel front camera, fingerprint scanner, 3,250mAh battery and runs Android Nougat.Is it worth $2,450? No. Will rich businesspeople buy it in their droves? Probably.