Lamborghini's New Smartphone Will Set You Back $2,450

If you want to tell your friends that you own a Lamborghini but don't have the money for one of the Raging Bull's cars, we have the solution for you.
Dubbed the Alpha–One, it isn't car related at all and is instead a smartphone from Tonino Lamborghini, the Italian automaker's creator of lifestyle products that was founded by the son of Ferruccio Lamborghini, Tonino.
With a price about three times the leading smartphones, one might expect the Alpha-One to leave rivals in the dust, just like a Lamborghini does to a BMW. However, according to The Verge, most of that asking price is simply for the Lamborghini name, not because the Alpha-One features any kind of previously unseen technology.
For those that are interested in the specs, here's the run down. It has a 5.5-inch WQHD display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor, 4GB of RAM with expandable storage, a 20-megapixel rear camera, 8-megapixel front camera, fingerprint scanner, 3,250mAh battery and runs Android Nougat.
Is it worth $2,450? No. Will rich businesspeople buy it in their droves? Probably.