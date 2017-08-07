Land Rover Design Director Rules Out a Seven-Seat Range Rover

Range Rover has been considering an upscale model to battle the Bentley Bentayga but Land Rover's Design Director has downplayed the possibility of a seven-seat variant.
Speaking to CarAdvice, Gerry McGovern said "The optimum seven-seat vehicle for us is the Discovery and it’s probably equal or not far off the Range Rover in terms of premium-ness, but overall the Discovery is about versatility, whereas with Range Rover it’s about refinement.”
Despite downplaying the possibly a seven-seat Range Rover, McGovern said he's open to creating a two-door model in the same vein as the original off-roader. As he explained, “I think there are opportunities to create more unique products as opposed to traditional segments."
McGovern went on to say Land Rover is preparing a "fierce cadence of vehicles" in the coming years as the company is facing stiff competition from newer rivals. The styling guru declined to go into specifics but said "we’ve got to be quick to market, we’ve got to be flexible, and we’ve got to think outside the box."
This out of the box thinking helped to spawn the Range Rover Evoque which McGovern says "saved us." Despite some initial skepticism on the marketing side, the Evoque has been a huge hit and continues to sell over 100,000 units annually.