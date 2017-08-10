Land Rover Eyeing More Car-Like Vehicles, Possible New Discovery Model

Land Rover Design Director Gerry McGovern recently downplayed the possibility of a seven-seat Range Rover but the executive has hinted a handful of other models could be on the horizon.
Speaking with Auto News Europe, McGovern suggested the company could expand the Discovery lineup. As he explained, "For me, a family is more than two and with Discovery we've only got two vehicles, so there are a lot of opportunities."
Despite his optimism, McGovern conceded the company still needs to "work out what our priorities are and what level of investment is required" before approving any new additions.
There's no word on what form a future Discovery model could take but it's worth noting the current two model lineup pales in comparison to the Range Rover line which consists of four models including the Evoque, Velar, Range Rover Sport, and Range Rover.
In a separate interview with CarAdvice, McGovern stated “I think the brand can go even further when it comes to more car-like vehicles." This could suggest the company is eyeing some less capable and more in line with the Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque. These two models are immensely popular partially due to their low price tags.