Land Rover Pits A Dog Sled Team Against The Discovery Sport

Land Rover owners love dogs so the company has created a unique promotional video which combines their love of off-roading with man's best friend.
Dubbed "Horsepower vs Dog Power," the clip pits the Discovery Sport against a dog sled team headed by national champion Laura Kääriäinen.
Since summer isn't the best time for this kind of event, Land Rover traveled to the Vesileppis Ski Tunnel in Finland. The facility features an underground tunnel which is kept at a chilly 28.4°F (-2° C) and boasts nearly an inch of snow on the ground. This makes the one kilometer (0.62 mile) long course an ideal place for the Discovery Sport and the dog sled team to square off.
The two groups started in different directions and after a slow start, the dogs managed to pick up speed and maintain a steady pace of around 22 mph (35 km/h). Since pitting dogs against a 286 hp (213 kW) vehicle is inherently unfair, the Discovery Sport was forced to "negotiate a set of unique ice obstacles along the way."
In the end, the Discovery Sport came out on top but the company says the dog sled team wasn't far behind.
According to Jaguar Land Rover Lead Engineer for Stability Control Systems, Karl Richards, “Snow is one of the most demanding surfaces drivers will encounter during winter around the world and Discovery Sport proved to be as comfortable in these conditions as the dogs."