Latest Need For Speed Payback Trailer Shows How Nimble All-New M5 Is

If you're planning on playing EA's Need For Speed Payback once it's out, you best get ready for some very intense cop chases, where you'll be outrunning a lot more than just cars.
With this game, you can always put BMW's all-new M5 to the test not only against the Police Department's quickest rides, but also against their helicopters and armored vehicles.
This latest trailer was released in time for Gamescom and shows BMW's newest M car getting in trouble after it had just won a race. Unlike titles such as Forza or Gran Turismo, Need for Speed is more arcade than simulation.
The fun-loving yet not exactly realistic gaming physics are even visible when paying close attention to how the cars corner and drift - a bit too quick and with too much grip. Still, we can't wait to try out the new M5's 600 PS (592 HP) and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque, even in this virtual setting.
Need for Speed Payback is coming to Xbox One, PS4 and Microsoft Windows on November 10th, later this year.