Latest Project Cars 2 Trailer Looks Beautiful In 4K

A new trailer for Project Cars 2 has been released and to say we’re excited for the game would be an understatement.
Set to be released for PlayStation 4, PC and Xbox One on September 22, Project Cars 2 incorporates numerous racing disciplines and series’ and looks set to challenge gamers on a number of fronts.
Racing championships available will range from entry-level go-karting to GT series’, sports car championships, IndyCar, rallying, rallycross, IndyCar and endurance racing. Additionally, Project Cars 2 offers over 180 different cars on more than 60 tracks and even some pretty special road cars like the Lamborghini Veneno, McLaren 720S, Ford GT and Ferrari LaFerrari.