Latest Project Cars 2 Trailer Looks Beautiful In 4K

A new trailer for Project Cars 2 has been released and to say we’re excited for the game would be an understatement.Set to be released for PlayStation 4, PC and Xbox One on September 22, Project Cars 2 incorporates numerous racing disciplines and series’ and looks set to challenge gamers on a number of fronts.Racing championships available will range from entry-level go-karting to GT series’, sports car championships, IndyCar, rallying, rallycross, IndyCar and endurance racing. Additionally, Project Cars 2 offers over 180 different cars on more than 60 tracks and even some pretty special road cars like the Lamborghini Veneno, McLaren 720S, Ford GT and Ferrari LaFerrari.