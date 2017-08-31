Lewis Hamilton Teases The Mercedes-AMG Project One Hypercar

At the impending Frankfurt Motor Show, Mercedes-AMG will unveil its F1-powered hypercar and prior to its release, a short teaser video featuring Lewis Hamilton has been published.
The clip features the three-time F1 world champion briefly discussing the legendary Mercedes-Benz 300CE 6.0 AMG and how it was once the world’s fastest production car. He then takes an elevator up to a secret level, inevitably holding the Project One but sadly, we don’t even get a brief glimpse of it.
AMG is currently celebrating its 50th anniversary, so it’s the perfect time to launch its most revolutionary car ever.
Sitting at the heart of the Project One will be the same 1.6-liter turbocharged petrol engine as the Mercedes F1 car. The engine will be modified to ensure it survives the rigours of street driving but still rev to 11,000 rpm and be more powerful than the F1 car. Supplementing the ICE will be MGU-K and MGU-H recovery systems. The first converts mechanical and heat energy into electrical energy while the MGU-H creates electrical energy from the heat of the exhaust.
Recently discussing the car, Mercedes-AMG boss Tobias Moers said “We will have four electric motors - one for each front wheel, one on the crankshaft and one on the engine turbocharger. We will use the same 'perfomance' battery cells as the F1 cars, which have advantages and limitations; but we will still be able to deliver 30km of EV range. And our target for kerb weight is 1300kg 'DIN'."