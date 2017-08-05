Lexus LX 570 Looking Sporty In Japan With TRD Parts

Just the other day, we brought you the first photos, leaked onto these interwebs, of a new version of the Lexus LX destined for certain Asian markets. Now it appears that it's spreading to others, in some form or another – and we can't help but wonder if North America should be next
Called the LX 570 Superior (in Russia) or LX 570 S (around the Persian Gulf), the fresh take on the luxed-up Land Cruiser looks sportier with new mesh for the grille, bumpers, side sills, and wheels.
While the new trim level will apparently only be offered in those two markets, a tipster shared with us these photos of what appear to be the same upgrades, available as a Toyota Racing Development kit for the Japanese Domestic Market (albeit with the standard chrome grille frame instead of the Superior's black surround).
We're still waiting for official information, and have no idea if the manufacturer intends to offer the TRD kit in North America. But while certain adjustments may be made to models offered in different markets, we don't see why an LX owner in the US couldn't have the TRD kit shipped over from Japan.