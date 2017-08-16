Liberty Walk Lamborghini Aventador SV Is Oh, So Pink

The Lamborghini Aventador SV you see here is the latest creation of famed Japanese tuning company, Liberty Walk.
Needless to say, the first thing noticeable is the pink wrap, which makes it tricky to spot other modifications. However, zooming in on the pictures reveals a complete body kit, with a front apron, side skirs, rear diffuser, and a sizeable wing, among others, for which the tuner is asking at least $8,000.
The price is for the entire body kit, made from FRP, but those interested could also order it in shiny CFRP, from $11,000, or matte CFRP, from $11,600.
As cool as this Lamborghini Aventador SV looks, bar the pink color, of course, it has remained stock in the engine compartment. This means that the 6.5-liter V12 engine continues to develop 750PS (740hp) and 690Nm (508lb-ft) of torque, allowing it to cover the 0 to 100km/h (62mph) sprint in just 2.8 seconds, before reaching a top speed in excess of 350km/h (217mph).