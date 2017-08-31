Liberty Walk Teases Its Widebody Ford Mustang

Liberty Walk is back doing what Liberty Walk does best, creating insane widebody kits for some of the world’s most revered performance cars. The latest car on its radar? The sixth-generation Ford Mustang.
The Japanese tuning company recently took to its Instagram page to drop a number of images of the Mustang kit coming together. Like its many other kits, the tuner’s Mustang package totally transforms the look of the muscle car.
Beyond the obvious inclusions of bolt-on fender flares, Liberty Walk’s creation includes a huge ducktail spoiler at the rear, extended side skirts, a bespoke hood, added front splitter and a bold rear diffuser.
The finished kit is far from practical but should be more than enough to make people stop and stare.
Liberty Walk has yet to say when the Mustang kit will be available, but there’s a good chance we’ll see it at SEMA in early November.