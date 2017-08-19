Life Looks Good Behind The Wheel Of A Mazda MX-5 RF

Of course, it's not a Porsche 911 Targa, but the Mazda MX-5 RF only costs a fraction of that car, and don't forget, it's based on the most popular roadster ever.
The RF comes with a complicated folding hardtop, which works at speeds of up to 6mph (10km/h), and takes 12 seconds to operate, at the touch of a button. Once lowered, it's not hard to see why this version of the MX-5 is favored over the regular one by some of the brand's fans - just look at it.
And with 155 horses and 148 pound-feet (201Nm) of torque, produced by the 2.0-liter SkyActiv-G engine, it's not exactly slow either, as it needs a respectable 6.4 seconds to accelerate from naught to 60mph (96km/h), channeling output to the rear wheels through either a standard six-speed manual or an optional six-speed automatic gearbox.
The Mazda MX-5 RF seen here has a stick shift, and weirdly, it's not a dealer or a press car. In fact, the person whose name is written on the papers is the reviewer's mother, who went for the Club grade, which starts at $31,555, to which she added a few options, such as the Soul Red Metallic paint, Brembo package, BBS alloy wheels, Aero kit, and keyless entry.
So does the son approve of his mother's choice? There's only one way to find out, and it includes checking out a POV review of the car.