Light Truck Sales Surpass Cars In California

Light truck sales in California have just surpassed those of car sales through the first half of the year.
From January through June, 514,255 light trucks, including pickups and SUVs, were sold in California compared to the 512,627 car sales recorded. These figures represent an 8.8 per cent market share increase of light trucks and a 10.8 per cent decrease for cars, The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
This is the first time in recent years that light trucks sales have surpassed those of cars in California but it is representative of a trend which has been sweeping across the United States.
Edmunds pricing and industry analyst Jeremy Acevedo says “California is becoming a bit more like the rest of the nation but it still is very independent, with its own sort of automotive pulse.”
What is particularly surprising about California’s uptake of trucks is that the state often leads the way for market trends throughout the U.S. Rarely does California follow the lead of other states.
In the first half of 2017, the Honda Civic is the state’s highest-selling vehicle with 44,174 units sold. The Honda Accord comes in second followed by the Toyota Camry, Toyota Corolla, Ford F-Series and Toyota RAV4.