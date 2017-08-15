Low-Mileage 2003 Honda S2000 In Suzuka Blue Is Very Tempting

The S2000 is unquestionably one of the very best sports cars built by Honda and came to life during the Japanese automaker’s performance car hey-day of the late 1990s and early 2000s.
To this day, it is one of the best performance cars money can buy and this example is no exception to that rule.
Currently for sale via an online auction at Bring A Trailer, this S2000 is a 2003 model and has just 24,700 miles under its belt. It is also the highly-desirable AP1 generation meaning its naturally-aspirated 2.0-liter VTEC four-cylinder engine revs to a dizzying 9,000 rpm and delivers 237 hp at 8,300 rpm and 153 lb-ft of torque at 7,500 rpm.
Perhaps the most interesting thing about this S2000 is that it is painted in Suzuka Blue, a color not seen on the droptop all that often. Alongside the blue paint, most of the interior has also been bathed in blue leather, making for a very bright Honda and one that would definitely stand out on the street.
Importantly, the car also comes with an accident-free Carfax report and a clean North Carolina title and at the time of writing, bidding was sitting on $10,500.