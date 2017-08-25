Manhart Performance Previews Its Tuning Program For The BMW M5

Manhart Performance has released the first details about its upcoming tuning program for the BMW M5.
Tentatively known as the MH5 800 Concept, the rendering suggests the model will be equipped with a blacked out grille, a ventilated hood, and aftermarket alloy wheels. The super sedan has also been equipped with a front splitter and what appears to be carbon fiber mirror caps. Rounding out the changes are a trunk-mounted spoiler, yellow accents, and a Manhart Performance logo on the hood.
The company declined to detail the tuning program but the name suggest the car's 4.4-liter M TwinPower Turbo V8 engine will be upgraded to produce 800 PS (588 kW). This is an increase of 200 PS (147 kW) and it should enable the car to easily out gun the standard model which rockets from 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in 3.4 seconds before hitting a limited top speed of up to 305 km/h (189 mph).
There's no word on when we can expect a production version but the 2018 M5 will be launched next spring and German pricing starts at €117,900 ($140,021).