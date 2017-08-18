Manual Gen-5 Viper Sets 1/4 Mile World Record With 9.28s Run

In case you were wondering which was the world's fastest manual gen-5 SRT Viper, look no further than this twin-turbo beast.
Previously, the fastest 1/4 mile time for a 6-speed manual transmission Gen 5 Viper stood at 9.35 seconds at 157 mph (252 km/h). However, in just three passes on the Carolina Dragway, this Vengeance Racing-tuned model covered the distance in just 2.28 seconds at 162 mph (260 km/h).
The team relied on OEM wheels with Nitto 19" drag radials, but most of all, they relied on the car's twin-turbo setup, delivering 1,061 RWHP and 1,000 RWTQ.
According to the tuner, this car is capable of hitting 178 mph (286 km/h) if you race it over a greater distance, say a 1/2 (half) mile. Furthermore, the twin-turbo system itself is capable of producing no fewer than 1,500 RWHP, which is a tremendous amount by any standards.
By the way, this thing not only goes fast, but sounds way angrier than you might expect. We won't go as far as to call it the loudest car in the world (it's definitely not), but it will definitely get your attention.