Maserati Ghibli Facelift Revealed With New Name And Autonomous Driving Tech

Maserati has released the first pictures of the facelifted and renamed Ghibli.
Set to debut at the Chengdu Motor Show on August 25th, the Ghibli GranLusso features a new front bumper, a revised grille, and additional chrome accents. Moving further back, the model has been equipped with body-color side skirts and "GranLusso" badging on the front fenders.
The rear of the car receives a minor refreshing that includes the installation of a new bumper and a body-colored rear extractor. Maserati says this gives the model a "sharper look" than its predecessor.
While the styling changes are modest, Maserati says they provide a "substantial improvement" in aerodynamic efficiency. They also help to usher in several new features including adaptive LED headlights with matrix high beams that promise to provide better illumination.
Speaking of technology updates, the Ghibli GranLusso will be offered with an assortment of new driver assistance systems. There's no word on specifics but Maserati hinted the systems will allow the company to "enter the world of autonomous driving."
Engine options are expected to carryover and include a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 that has outputs of 350 PS (257 kW) and 410 PS (301 kW). There should also be a familiar 3.0-liter V6 diesel developing 275 PS (202 kW).