Matt Farah Drives His Favorite Subaru Legacy Of All Time

This 2005 Subaru Legacy GT Wagon features a 5-speed manual transmission, a WRX STI power unit and multiple upgrades making it even more sporty.
The owner of the car said that despite Colorado's high altitude, it still producing around 262 WHP, to go with 291 lb-ft (394 Nm) at the wheel. Not bad at all considering the elevation.
According to The Smoking Tire's Matt Farah, the Legacy, in this particular body style, would be his choice among all Subaru models. He's particularly fond of the interior quality and the exterior appearance, not to mention the practicality.
Farah also enjoyed the suspension, saying that the car rides well while absorbing bumps. He followed that statement up by saying that it is "reasonably quick" and that he also likes the way it sounds.
This example has around 170,000 miles (273,588 km) on the clock and appears to be very well kept, which Subaru Legacy fans would appreciate. For the record, the fourth-generation Legacy remains arguably the most popular rendition of the series, so we'll side with the reviewer in his appreciation for it.