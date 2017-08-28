Mazda Adds New Features To 2018 CX-3, Priced From $20,110

For the 2018 model year, Mazda have made a series of updates to their popular CX-3 crossover in the US, starting with the addition of Smart City Brake Support, now standard on every trim level.
Also standard is G-Vectoring Control, complementing Mazda's predictive i-ACTIV all-wheel drive system, while the chassis and steering have been revised for better handling, comfort and improved sound suppression.
As for newly available features, these include a full-color Active Driving Display, power driver's seat with memory settings and heated steering wheel.
Buying a 2018 entry level CX-3 ($20,110 FWD / $21,360 AWD) means getting the following standard features: cloth seats, power windows, power remote door locks, power mirrors, two USB ports, backup camera, Bluetooth hands-free calling and audio pairing and Mazda Connect - 7" full color display.
The mid-level CX-3 Touring ($22,195 FWD / $23,445 AWD) packs 18" wheels instead of the standard 16" ones, while also adding leatherette and Lux Suede upholstery. Other features include Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Mazda Advanced Keyless Entry, heated front seats and side mirrors with integrated turn signals. New standard features for the CX-3 Touring include auto on/off headlights, rain-sensing windshield wipers and automatic climate control.
Buyers can also opt for the Touring Preferred Equipment Package ($1,410), which adds a BOSE premium audio system with seven speakers, power glass moonroof, SiriusXM satellite radio with 4-month subscription, HD Radio and a cargo cover.
Moving further up in the range means getting into the CX-3 Grand Touring ($25,165 FWD / $26,415 AWD), which packs Parchment or black leather with red accents and Lux Suede upholstery, adaptive LED headlights, LED fog lights, LED daytime running lights, Mazda Navigation, a full color Active Driving Display head-up unit and paddle shifters.
Finally, getting the GT Premium Package ($1,435) on top of that will land you Mazda Radar Cruise Control, Smart Brake Support, Lane-Departure Warning, High Beam Control plus all the new features such as the 6-way power driver's seat, power driver's lumbar support, 2-position driver memory seat, heated steering wheel and Traffic Sign Recognition.
The 2018 Mazda CX-3 will be on sale nationwide in the U.S. this September.