Mazda RX-9 Could Get Aston Martin-Esque Doors

The Mazda RX-9, if it ever happens, could arrive on the market with doors very similar to those used throughout the Aston Martin range.
In patents filed to the US Patent & Trademark Office, Mazda has designed swan wing doors which open out and pivot up by 15 degrees. By comparison, Aston Martin’s doors tilt up by 12 degrees.
Although the doors aren’t revolutionary, they would add a point of difference to a new RX-badged Mazda if the vehicle is ever given the thumbs up for production.
Rumors of a Mazda RX-9 have been swirling for over three years but the automaker has yet to confirm or totally deny the prospect of a new rotary-powered sports car. Instead, Mazda has kept up the hope of its fans by saying work is being done on a new rotary engine and that it could be on the cusp of returning.
Will all of these rumors prove true or false? It’s difficult to say at this stage but there is certainly hope within Mazda that the RX-9 could see the light of day.