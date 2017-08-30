McLaren 650S Spider Crashes Into A Tree At A Wedding Party

Putting supercars into the hands of inexperienced drivers is never a good idea and neither is attempting to use launch control in a parking lot.
One driver found that out the hard way as he reportedly crashed a rented McLaren 650S Spider while attempting to show off at a wedding party. The exact details remain unclear but several witness say the driver was playing around with the launch control feature and ending up launching himself into a tree.
The car was eventually rescued by a Range Rover and revealed to have significant damage. As the photos and videos show, the front end is completely obliterated and the hood is a total loss. Both air bags deployed but surprisingly the windscreen appears intact.
The 650S Spider has been out of production for awhile but the car has a twin-turbo 3.8-liter V8 engine that develops 650 PS (478 kW) and 678 Nm (500 lb ft) of torque. It is connected to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox which enables the model to accelerate from 0-60 mph in just 2.9 seconds. The car can eventually hit a top speed of 204 mph (329 km/h), assuming there are no trees in the way.
