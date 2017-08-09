McLaren 720S Lays Down Remarkable 698 HP On The Dyno

In a straight line, the new McLaren 720S is only a fraction slower than the mighty McLaren P1 hypercar and according to some, actually faster around certain racetracks than its more powerful and expensive sibling.
How is this possible? Well for one, the 720S makes use of a new 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine which McLaren says delivers 710 hp. It also weighs about 250 kg less than the P1. What’s more, it seems as though the automaker has also been very conservative in its power claims for the supercar.
A bone stock 720S was recently strapped to a dyno and in its three runs, delivered a remarkable 694 hp, 696 hp and 698 hp at the rear wheels. Peak torque also reached 560 lb-ft.
Taking into account a 15 per cent drivetrain loss for the rear-wheel supercar, this could mean the new McLaren actually produces around 800 hp at the crank, even more than the Ferrari 812 Superfast is claimed to deliver.
Importantly, no specifics have been provided by Boost Addict about the conditions in which the dyno test in question was conducted but even still, it appears quite obvious that the brand has kept the car’s true power figures close to its chest.