McLaren 720S Shows The Aventador SV How It's Done

The McLaren 720S may be down on power compared to the P1 hypercar but technology has improved so rapidly since the P1’s launch that the 720S is just as quick as its older, hybrid sibling. In fact, it is one of the fastest cars on four wheels at the moment.
To test out the acceleration capabilities of the British firm’s latest supercar, the DragTimes YouTube channel headed to the drag strip and pitted it against the Lamborghini Aventador SV, a true animal when it comes to straight-line performance.
On paper, the Aventador may seem to have the edge. After all, it has 30 more horsepower and all-wheel drive. However, the McLaren weighs almost 300 kg (661 lbs) less than the Italian stallion, giving the 720S an obvious power-to-weight advantage. It also has a quick-shifting dual-clutch transmission much more advanced than the SV’s ISR gearbox.
So, what happens in a straight line? The McLaren wins by quite some margin.
Admittedly, the Aventador driver had a very poor start for the race but if it were to be re-run, we still think the McLaren would walk away victorious.