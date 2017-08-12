McLaren 720S Sold Out Into 2018

Surprise, surprise. The McLaren 720S is already proving to be a huge success for the British manufacturer, selling out into 2018.
Autocar reports that since the supercar’s debut five months ago at the Geneva Motor Show, over 1,500 orders have been placed forcing many buyers to wait until next year to take delivery. This comes despite the fact that McLaren commenced deliveries back in June, a remarkably fast turnaround from when the car was first shown to the public.
A number of buyers are said to be so eager to get their hands on the 720S that they’ve placed orders for two cars, one to be delivered as soon as possible and the second to be personalized through McLaren Special Operations.
A quick glance at the spec sheet reveals why buyers are so eager to purchase the new supercar. Rather than utilizing a 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8 like all other modern McLarens before it, the 720S has a 4.0-liter unit that delivers 710 hp and 568 lb-ft of torque, figures that comfortably upstage the Lamborghini Huracan Performante and Ferrari 488 GTB.