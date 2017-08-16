McLaren Goes Down-Market For Its Littlest Fans

As much as McLaren has expanded its customer base with the launch of the Sports Series, it still has far more fans than it has customers for its exotic supercars. And not all of them can afford to spend six figures on a set of wheels. Heck, not all of them can even drive yet – at least not a real car, anyway.
That, we might surmise, is what prompted McLaren to launch a pint-sized electric P1 last year. And now it's released a 570S for even smaller kids.
Perfect for a ride around the block or down to the park, the push toy was created not with the similarly named (but unrelated) stroller company MacLaren, but with The Step 2 Company out of Ohio. It's designed to look like the new 570S Spider, but as you can see, it's a lot smaller. It still packs in the features, though, from the flat-bottomed steering wheel and four smooth-riding Whisper Wheels to the multiple cupholders and storage compartments for snacks. Just don't go looking for the twin-turbo V8 under the plastic bodywork.
The McLaren 570S Push Sports Car is launching in Ventura Orange exclusively on Amazon next month before extending to other retailers, with an MSRP of $80 – which doesn't seem like much for a McLaren, whatever the size.