McLaren P1 GTR Vs Ferrari FXX K Leaves A Clear Aural Winner

Billionaires are spoiled for choice nowadays when it comes to hypercars and in the coming years, will have a whole new generations of models from Aston Martin, Mercedes, Ferrari and McLaren to choose from.
Of recent years, two of the craziest hypercars were unquestionably the McLaren P1 GTR and Ferrari FXX K. While both were sold out from the factory, some occasionally appear for sale online just in case those fortunate few have some extra cash lying around.
As only McLaren’s most dedicated customers could purchase the P1 GTR and Ferrari’s most loyal the FXX K, the two aren’t really rivals but they do adopt almost identical philosophies to delivering maximum power for the racetrack.
Both use hybrid powertrains but whereas the FXX K has a mighty 6.3-liter naturally-aspirated V12, the P1 GTR has a smaller 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8. Power for the Ferrari is slightly higher and as the video below shows, it is also the Italian which sounds the best, wouldn’t you agree?