McLaren Roubaix Is An $11,500 Bicycle

McLaren is back at it, developing a high-priced bicycle with Specialized, dubbed the S-Works Roubaix.
Priced at a staggering $11,500 in the U.S, the bike celebrates McLaren’s 50 years of Grand Prix racing and pays homage to the automaker’s familiar Papaya Orange in a special shade that Specialized has dubbed Heritage Orange.
Alongside the paint, the bicycle has bespoke leather bar tape with orange stitching and hubs inspired by the wheels of classic McLaren racing cars.
Elsewhere, everything is the same as a typical S-Works Roubaix. That means the bike’s frame and fork are made from Specialized’s own form of carbon fiber and includes a Dura Ace Di2 drivetrain from Shimano, 12x100 and 12x142 thru-axles and hydraulic disc brakes.