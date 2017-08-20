Mercedes-AMG C63 S Edition 1 Fends Off Multiple Challengers

With 510 PS (503 HP) and plenty of torque at its disposal, this 2017 Mercedes-AMG C63 S Coupe Edition 1 put on a real show at this German airstrip.
Aside from a surprisingly brave G63 AMG, there were plenty of other opponents that challenged the special edition C63, ranging from an E92 BMW M3, to a CLA 45 AMG, Porsche Panamera and Cayman GT4.
The C63 S Coupe more than held its own against pretty much every car, with one exception. Here's your chance to throw your name in the ring and guess which car managed to beat the C63 S hands down.
In a straight line, the C63 S is capable of hitting 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 3.9 seconds, so as long as it gets a good jump off the line, you either need a lot more power or much less weight in order to get the better of it.
Among other distinguishing features, the German coupe has high-performance ceramic brakes, matte gray paint, 19" black wheels with yellow-painted rim flanges, plus the yellow sport stripes on the bonnet, roof, boot lid, rocker panels and side mirrors.