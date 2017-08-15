Mercedes-AMG GLC SUV And Coupe Go On Sale In UK From £68,920

Mercedes-AMG has opened the order books for the new GLC 63 and GLC 63 Coupe in the United Kingdom.
Prices start from £68,920 ($89,483) for the GLC 63 and £71,410 ($92,716) for the GLC 63 Coupe, two models that are powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, rated at 476PS (469hp) and 650Nm (479lb-ft) of torque.
Opting for the 'S' variants, which use the same engine, massaged to deliver 510PS (503hp) and 700Nm (516lb-ft) of torque, will set you back at least £75,679 ($98,259) in the case of the GLC 63, and £78,160 ($101,480) for the GLC Coupe.
Standard items include the special AMG brakes, suspension, mechanical rear differential lock, and 19-inch 10-spoke alloy wheels, in addition to the sports seats wrapped in Nappa leather upholstery, Comand Online infotainment system, ambient lighting, and memory package.
The 'S' versions, on the other hand, add larger 20-inch five-twin-spoke alloy wheels, electronic rear differential lock, performance seats, and Track Pace app, in addition to the extra muscle.
These can be enhanced with an assortment of optional features, from the Premium Package, which costs £2,595 ($3,369), to the AMG Driver's package, which can be had for £2,755 ($3,577), or £765 ($993) for the S models.
Celebrating the launch of the GLC 63 SUV and Coupe is the Edition 1 version, which is available for both models, priced from £90,824 ($117,922) and £93,219 ($121,032), respectively.
The Edition 1s come with the selenite grey magno paint and yellow decals, performance exhaust, 21-inch rims, ceramic brakes, Burmester premium sound system, performance seats with diamond design and yellow stitching, Keyless-Go Comfort and AMG Night packages.