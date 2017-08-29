Mercedes-AMG GT R Black Series Prepares To Maul GT2 RS

The widely-reported Mercedes-AMG GT R Black Series has been filmed testing at the Nurburgring shortly after our spies snapped it near the circuit.
Mercedes has done its best to make the prototype look like a regular GT R but the lack of a central exhaust pipe, the small piece of camoflage on the rear, the sensors and the stickers indicate to us that this is instead an even more special piece of kit.
The German automaker has previously confirmed that an AMG GT-based Black Series model would launch at some stage but failed to provide specifics about it.
With that being said, our sources say the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 will be fettled to over 600 hp and the exterior will receive a range of new aerodynamic elements even crazier than those of the ‘regular’ GT R.
Mercedes-AMG will also look to shed some weight from the rear-wheel drive sports car and are expected to fit a plastic rear window, half roll-cage and delete any unnecessary creature comforts in the cabin.