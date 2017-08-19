Mercedes-AMG GT4 Hits The 'Ring Before Racing Debut

The new Mercedes-AMG GT4 will hit the track at the fifth round of the 2017 VLN championship this weekend at the Nurburgring Nordschleife.
Two AMG GT4s will be fielded by Mercedes-AMG Testteam Uwe Alzen Automotive and Mercedes-AMG Testteam Black Falcon but the duo isn’t out to be competitive throughout the weekend. Instead, they are being fielded for the sole purpose of collecting relevant data under racing conditions. They’ll compete in the SPX class as they’re not yet certified for GT4 racing.
Based around the AMG GT-R road car, the GT4 has largely the same twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine delivering 510 hp and in excess of 442 lb-ft (600 Nm) of torque. The sole transmission available to teams is a six-speed sequential ‘box that’s joined by an adjustable differential.
Visually, the GT4 closely resembles the GT-R albeit with a few add-ons, most notably the larger rear wing, various new aerodynamic aids and an interior covered in exposed carbon fiber and racing switchgear.
Speaking about the upcoming race in Germany, head of Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing Stefan Wendl said:
“I am looking forward to the first test outing of the Mercedes-AMG GT4 at the Nordschleife in racing conditions. This is the next step in our comprehensive test and development programme. In the process, we are working together with long-standing partners and teams who are running our cars. Thus, we are not only collecting further technical insights, but also feedback from the various drivers which we can still incorporate into the car. Before we can deliver the first Mercedes-AMG GT4, we will carry out some more of these tests in racing conditions. Not only at the Nordschleife, but also internationally and with various teams.”